Today was a positive day for Milan. According to Sky Sport, there was a meeting today between the Rossoneri director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli and the Spanish winger, Jesus Fernandez Saez, or Suso. The topic of the discussion was, of course, the extension of the former Liverpool contract, which is currently expiring in 2019.

It was a positive interview, with Suso giving his willingness to continue the deal. Now it is up to the agent of the player and the Milan leadership to continue the discussion in order to find a deal in the coming weeks There will be a meeting to define all the details. The Spaniard wants a more economically advantageous offer than the previous one, worth € 1 million, and clarity on the design and structure of this new Milan. Representatives of Suso will be in Milan next week, so it is conceivable that in those days there will be a meeting with Fassone and Mirabelli, presumably next weekend and after the match with Rome. The intention is to find a solution that will keep everyone content and create a very competitive team.