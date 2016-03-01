Vincenzo Montella’s AC Milan held onto all three points on Sunday, when they picked up a hard-fought 2-1 win over Paulo Sousa’s Fiorentina at San Siro.





All the goals of the game came in the first half; Juraj Kucka gave the hosts the lead in the 16th minute after heading Jose Sosa’s cross firmly into the top corner. Four minutes later, Fiorentina succeeded in drawing level through Nikola Kalinic, who was left to bundle Federico Chiesa’s deflected effort into the back on the net. Winter loan capture Gerard Deulofeu then settled the contest when he slotted home an impressive right foot finish past Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Montella was again forced to field a makeshift back-four due to the number of injuries in the side; Paletta and Gustavo Gomez started as the centre-halves with Ignazio Abate slotting in at right back. For Fiorentina, Carlos Sanchez dropped into a three-man back-line with Milan Badelj once again having to be content with a place on the bench.

Milan weren’t at their best defensively, much like how they’ve fared in their recent games, as Fiorentina managed to register as many as 18 shots on target compared to their own tally of 6. But, the game serves as a testimony to how this rossoneri outfit is adept at grinding out results in close games.







Montella hailed the win as a ‘gift to outgoing president Silvio Berlusconi. The former Fiorentina boss said: "I don't know if it's the last game, but on behalf of the squad I dedicate this victory to president Berlusconi and the director.” I can only say that the world of football owes a great deal to Berlusconi. His Milan was the most successful Italian club and known all over the world. I don't know what will happen, but I do know we must thank the president, his ideas and his history."

Montella also expressed his desire to play European football with Milan next season. He said: "It's a victory that fills us with pride and keeps us in the running for Europe. In the head-to-head clashes, we now have the advantage against both Lazio and Fiorentina, while we still have to play Inter and Atalanta again".



He went on to add that; "This is a deserved success, as we created more scoring opportunities than they did. We could've finished it off in the first half. In the second, it's true that Fiorentina forced us to go deep, but I don't remember a real shot on target from them."



The win kept Milan in 7th position in the table but opened up a four-point gap between them and 8th placed Fiorentina, who are currently on 40 points. The rossoneri are now just four points away from fourth-placed Inter and are yet to play Atalanta and the Nerazzurri in the league.



Their next game in the Serie A sees them travel to the Mapei Stadium to lock horns with Eusebio di Francesco’s Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon.





Kaustubh Pandey