AC Milan

The Lazio midfielder is, alongside Keita Balde Diao, up for renewal in 2018, and is considered to be one of Serie A’s best central midfielders.

The former Anderlecht player has excellent distribution, and has been in talks with the Eagles over a new deal.

His recent comments, however, haven’t been helpful: “I’m not sure if I’m staying,” he recent confirmed, “I have no rush, we’ll talk about my new deal at the end of the season”.

This clearly put pressure on president Claudio Lotito, who headed over to the Formello training complex yesterday to speak with the 31-year-old and agent Enzo Montepaone.

Milan’s new directors, Marco Fassone and Max Mirabelli, met with Lazio president Claudio Lotito recently to discuss both Keita Baldé and Lucas Biglia.

Atletico Madrid are also in the race, however, with Diego Simeone known to be a long-term admirer. Real Madrid were also interested last winter, not to mention during the 2015-2016 season.