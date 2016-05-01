CM.com’s Daniele Longo reports on an unfortunate scenario for Milan. In a summer in which the club has completed ten purchases, and ready to splash on their 11th, Vincenzo Montella has a fresh new concern regarding one of his existing players. Alessio Romagnoli, a mainstay in the center of the Milan defense seems to have a problem with his knee.

PROBLEM AT THE MENISCUS - Alessio Romagnoli's physical condition concerns Milan's healthcare staff. The defender has reportedly been fighting major discomfort in his meniscus for three months. Despite the personal work done in this first stage of preparation, no encouraging signs have come to fruition.

RISK OPERATION - The problem with Romagnoli’s knee is seemingly taking a turn for the worse. According to Calciomercato.com, the healthcare staff is seriously considering the possibility of a meniscus operation. In that case, the player would be out of action for over a month.



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated

