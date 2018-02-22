Milan-Inter 0-0 |Here are the players ratings as Icardi missed two amazing chances

AC Milan took on Inter Milan today in the Milano derby as both clubs could not find the back of the net. Because of this result, Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan remain in 4th place in the standings (59 points) where as AC Milan stay in 6th place (51 points). In the end, Mauro Icardi missed two glorious chances as he let AC Milan off the hook. The Nerazzurri will be playing against Torino next where as AC Milan will be taking on Sassuolo this coming week-end...



You view our Cm.com match ratings bellow:



Inter Milan:



Handanovic (7), Cancelo (6.5), Skriniar (6), Miranda (7), D'Ambrosio (5.5), Gagliardini (6), Brozovic (6.5), Rafinha (6), Perisic (6), Icardi (5). Coach Spalletti: 6.5.



Subs: Borja Valero, Eder



AC Milan:



Donnarumma (6), Calabria (6.5), Bonucci (6.5), Romagnoli (7), Rodriguez (6), Kessie (6), Montolivo (5.5), Bonaventura (6), Suso (6), Cutrone (6.5), Calhanoglu (5.5). Coach Gattuso: 6.



Subs: Kalinic, Locatelli, Fabio Borini.



Tops: Handanovic, Miranda, Romagnoli



Flops: Mauro Icardi