Milan, Inter and Juve: everyone is after Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas is not too pleased at Chelsea at the moment as he doesn't seem to be in Antonio Conte's plans. He hasn't be playing much and he did admit in the past that when he doesn't play, it makes him very sad. He won't be moving in January since Conte does not want to lose him in the middle of the season but it seems like a summer departure is on the cards.



According to Spanish newspaper Fichajes, there will be many Italian Serie A clubs who will be targeting him come summer time. In fact, Juventus, Milan and Inter all have interest in the Spanish midfielder as they are ready to battle it out. It won't be a cheap operation but Cesc Fabregas is still attracting the eyes of many big clubs.

Fabregas has played in 13 games for Chelsea in the EPL so far this season starting 5 of them. He has one goal and 6 assists in the EPl so far in 2016-2017.