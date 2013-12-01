Milan, Inter and Marseille ready to battle it out for a Tottenham player

Milan, Inter and Marseille all seem to want to improve their roster come summer time and they all have their eyes on a Tottenham midfielder: Moussa Sissoko. According to the Journal du Dimanche (France), these three clubs have had their eyes on him for a while now as they are ready to battle it our for Sissoko. The powerful midfielder ended up with 50 appearances on the season (including International games) but he did not start many of these games as he might be looking for a new club who will offer him some extra playing time. The French international ended up this season with two assists as he had a very good Euro 2016 for France.



Other than Marseille, it seems like this might be the first Chinese Milan derby on the transfer market as Yonghong Li's club and Mr. Zhang's team are both said to be interested in him. Time will tell...