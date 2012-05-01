Last night, for the first time in nearly ten years of European League history, an Italian footballer played and won the final of the second most important continental competition. Matteo Darmian had a great opportunity for the home side's keeper! The defenders were clearly outwitted by Ajax after an elegant attack from the right. What is the final test to persuade José Mourinho to make him one of the Red Devils pins of the future? In the interview released today on La Gazzetta dello Sport, Darmian was happy about his situation, but the lack of certainty and doubts expressed by the same player in the near future leave an open door on his return to peninsula.

DERBY MILANESE - Juventus, for the first in time seem to have dropped interest in the Legnano's native, to focus their interests on Mattia de Sciglio, who is destined to leave Milan. This is why the Rossoneri, among whom he has started in Serie A and has collected 6 official appearances in total, are meditating a welcome return. Inter also, however, set him in their sights as soon as United's Portuguese coach put him aside for his project for the future. The Nerazzurri are ready to offer 10 million EUR to the English company and to equalize the current salary in Manchester, which is around 3 million net per year.

INTEREST ROMA - It is yesterday's news, of Rome's interest in the defender. According to the English Clubcall portal, the Giallorosso club would have asked for Darmian on loan for a year with a purchase option at the end of the season. The player, who has been uncertain about his future in the past few days, despite having been contracted for two years with the Red Devils, will meet the company's leaders with his entourage soon to discuss a possible deal in the next market window. Italy calls and Darmian is ready to return.