Inter and rivals AC Milan have joined Juventus in the race for Corentin Tolisso and Keita Balde,

Keita has scored 16 Serie A goals this season for Lazio, while the Lyon midfielder is on 15 in all competitions, plus another 8 assists.

Sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is very interested in Tolisso, who has been courted for months by the Old Lady. Milan have recently sent feelers to Lazio in order to test the ground.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed for Calciomercato that Juventus weren’t so interested in Tolisso anymore, because Lyon want

60 million for the 23-year-old, who is also liked by Arsenal and Napoli.

Meanwhile, Keita is also liked by the three sides, with Inter recently making an appearance in the sweepstakes as it appears that Ivan Perisic could leave.

Keita’s deal is set to expire in June 2018, meaning that all three sides will try to make Lazio accept a lower price.