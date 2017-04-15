Stefan de Vrij. The Dutch international has a deal in the capital until 2018 and with no sign of reaching an agreement on a possible renewal, a summer exit looks inevitable.

Reports in Corriere dello Sport claim that both Milan and Inter have joined the race to sign Lazio central defenderThe Dutch international has a deal in the capital until 2018 and with no sign of reaching an agreement on a possible renewal, a summer exit looks inevitable.

Manchester United have made no secret of their desire to bring the player to Old Trafford but now it seems that his future could rest in Serie A with both Milan clubs set to lock horns once again to try to claim his signature.



The 25-year-old arrived in the Eternal City in the summer of 2014 and after lengthy spells on the sidelines due to injury, has finally shown some of the form that prompted Lazio to sign him from Feyenoord. Patron Claudio Lotito will not want to see the player leave for free next summer so is almost certain to cash in at the end of the season. His current market value is believed to be around €20M.