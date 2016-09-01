Milan and Inter sit proudly at the top of the Serie A season ticket standings for the current season. The rossoneri, after a sensational summer transfer window, have seen sales rise by over 14000 from the previous year with 31,000 people having bought their San Siro seat for the current campaign.



City rivals Inter are alongside them also with 31,000 (although the data was not available); a reported rise of 3,000 on 2016-17. Over in Turin, Juventus’ renamed Allianz Stadium is once again sold-out for the season to its capacity 29,200 with Roma in fourth place at 20,000; an increase of 978 on last year.



One of the big surprises are Napoli who have seen a decrease on the previous campaign of 112 to just 5,888. The feel good factor in Bergamo continues with Atalanta boasting an increase of 3,178 to 14,041 as they embark on their first European campaign in for many years.



The list in full:



Milan: 31.000 *(39,5%) 16.441 +14.559

Inter (data not official): 31.000 (39,5%) 28.000 +3.000

Juventus: 29.200 (70,3%) 29.200 =

Roma: 20.000 (26,2%) 19.022 +978

Genoa: 17.144 (50%) 18.000 -856

Fiorentina: 17.000 (39%) 20.000 -3.000

Sampdoria: 16.400 (45,5%) 16.780 -380

Atalanta: 14.041 (67,6%) 10.863 +3.178

Bologna: 13.054 (43,5%) 13.576 -522

Udinese: 11.662 (46,4%) 10.744 +918

Torino: 11.492 (41%) 11,468 +24

Verona: 11.467 (36%) 10.198 +1.269

Lazio (data not official): 11.000 (15,5%) 5.000 +6.000

Spal: 8.103 (62,2%) 4.231 +3.872

Benevento: 7.783 (46%) 4.741 +3.402

Crotone: 7.500 (46,8%) 6.000 +1.500

Chievo: 7.142 (22,5%) 7.721 -579

Cagliari: 7.007 (43%) 7.408 -401

Napoli: 5.888 (10,4%) 6.000 -112

Sassuolo: 4.800 (16,7%) 6.502 -1.702



*Brackets signify the actual percentage of the stadium capacity