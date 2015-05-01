AC Milan are willing to offer Ander Herrera

The Rossoneri are interested in the Basque midfielder, who has found himself being increasibly marginalized at Old Trafford.

Tuttosport claim that Milan will try to sign the Spaniard in the summer, and have been sendind scouts for some time now.



The reports are apparently very positive, leading the Rossoneri to consider adding competition for the likes of Lucas Biglia and Riccardo Montolivo, though the latter is not expected to last long at the San Siro.

The report also indicates that Jose Mourinho doesn’t want to let go of the combative midfielder, who was the fans’ player of the season in 2016-2017, but has since found himself playing less and being linked to a match-fixing probe.

Signed for

"I have never had and will never have anything to do with manipulating match results," Herrera said.

€36m back in 2014, the 28-year-old was present as Real Zaragoza beat Levante 2-1 in 2011, a game that is currently being investigated by the Spanish authorities."If I am ever called to testify in any judicial hearing, I'll be happy to attend, as my conscience is totally clear.