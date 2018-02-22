AC Milan are on the lookout for a striker, and it appears that a big name has come into sight: that of

The 32-year-old could be involved in a swap deal for another former Porto striker, André Silva, who has been inconsistent with the Rossoneri so far, despite being signed for over €38 million.

While the Portuguese international has smashed in an incredible eight goals in Europa League action, he only has two in Italy.

Ten years older than Silva, Falcao has 24 strikes in all competitions. The Colombian star has a deal with the Principality side until 2020, and is represented by the same agent… Jorge Mendes. According to Tuttosport, he is already working on a swap.

Should the Rossoneri risk on a player who wasn’t a success in England, or stick to a man who has shown some promise?

The former Manchester United flop has enjoyed his return to AS Monaco, performing well for the Ligue 1 defending champions.