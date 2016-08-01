Milan, it will be Donnarumma's last game as a minor: the latest on his contract

Gigio Donnarumma is becoming a superstar keeper and will likely be the future of Milan and the Italian national team. This coming Sunday will be Donnarumma's final game as minor as he will be turning 18 years old on February 25th 2017.

FIRST GIFT - Donnarumma's first gift will likely be a Milan contract extension as he is a priority for Galliani. Both Raiola and Galliani have had numerous talks over the past few weeks/months as Milan will be looking to renew his deal once the young sensation turns 18 years old.



THE FANS ARE WORRIED - Milan want to offer him a 5 year contract worth 2 million euros per season. Raiola is a hard negotiator and might be looking to get more from Milan considering Donnarumma's clear talent and potential.



ALLARM - Donnarumma has it all and Mino Raiola knows this. He has released a few concerning statements in the past like for example : " If a club wants Donnarumma, they just have to talk with Milan". Raiola might be looking to bring up his price and create a real auction for him. Many big clubs are strongly interested in him including Juventus but Donnarumma loves Milan. The new Chinese ownership view him as being the face of the future and this might be very important going forward. Even so , Donnarumma's future is still in doubt ....



By Alessandro Di Gioia (@AleDigio89), adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)