It looks like a lot of teams are making offers for Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac,

The latest reports from Das Bild indicate that the Gelsenkirchen club is doing its best to extend the defender’s deal, but that the Bosnian is not happy to sign a new contract.

Kolasinac has been made a number of offers, from Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in England to Roma and especially Juventus in Italy.

Milan are the latest side to make an offer, theirs being the sixth offer made for Kolasinac in the last few weeks. The 23-year-old has scored three goals in the Bundesliga, adding five assists this season.

