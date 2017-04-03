Spanish newspaper AS, always close to Real Madrid, reports of a threefold interest for Keylor Navas. As the summer goalkeeper revolving door possibilities resume, it seems the underappreciated Costa Rican goalkeeper could be on the verge of an exit. The player, never fully adored by the Madrid leadership (who prefer De Gea), is chased by Juventus, AC Milan and Inter. As rumors of a De Gea or Courtois purchase looming for the Galacticos, AS reports that all three Serie A giants could be looking for a goalkeeper should Neto, Donnarumma, or Handanovic depart this summer.

For Juventus Neto could choose to transfer to a team willing to grant him more regularity, especially considering his exclusion from the Brazil starting lineup in recent months. For the Bianconeri, an experienced shot stopper like Navas would be the perfect reserve for Buffon. Milan and Inter are in a different position, with both teams preparing for possible massive offers for their current starters. Donnarumma has attracted interest from all the top clubs, and should Milan’s financial takeover continue Raiola will move the teenager to a club with guarantees. Man United has been rumored to be in the market for Handanovic should De Gea go to Madrid, making a true triangular change among the three clubs.