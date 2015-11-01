

AC Milan’s reported approach for Kwadwo Asamoah , is just one of several potential transfer dealings that could take place between the Rossoneri and Juventus this summer.

Milan’s likely absence from Champions League competition yet again next season, will almost certainly have some of their top stars looking for pastures new and already, Bianconeri transfer duo Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici, have their eyes firmly fixed on a couple of potential targets.



One player who has a big red circle around his name is central defender Alessio Romagnoli. The 23-year-old, who arrived at San Siro from Roma for €25M in the summer of 2015, could be the name Juventus turn to if, as reported, Daniele Rugani heads to Arsenal at the end of the current campaign.



Another Rossoneri regular who is respected in Turin is midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura. The Italian international is enjoying life under new boss Gennaro Gattuso, but could we have a situation where his international team-mate, Claudio Marchisio, swaps places with him for the 2018-19 campaign?



