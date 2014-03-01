Chelsea are set to face stiff competition for Keita Balde Diao, the latest reports indicate.

We’ve also been writing for a long while that Milan, Juventus and Inter are interested in the youngster, who has managed six goals this season.

In fact, La Repubblica wrote not so long ago that Jorge Mendes had tried to mediate in order to facilitate a move to Manchester United.

A former Masia player, Keita’s career was resurrected by Lazio, who turned the Barcelona kid (who plays for Senegal) into one of the most exciting attacking wingers in Serie A.

He has, however, maintained that he won’t sign a new deal with Lazio, who are hardly known for overpaying their players or letting them go easily.

Lazio are, however, adamant that nothing will happen for less than

30 million.