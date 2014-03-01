Milan, Juventus, Inter rival Chelsea for €30m Lazio livewire
18 February at 14:55Chelsea are set to face stiff competition for Keita Balde Diao, the latest reports indicate.
Il Tempo (via Talksport) write that the Blues are not the only team in Italy chasing the 21-year-old, who is not getting on well with current club Lazio.
We’ve also been writing for a long while that Milan, Juventus and Inter are interested in the youngster, who has managed six goals this season.
In fact, La Repubblica wrote not so long ago that Jorge Mendes had tried to mediate in order to facilitate a move to Manchester United.
A former Masia player, Keita’s career was resurrected by Lazio, who turned the Barcelona kid (who plays for Senegal) into one of the most exciting attacking wingers in Serie A.
He has, however, maintained that he won’t sign a new deal with Lazio, who are hardly known for overpaying their players or letting them go easily.
Sources exclusively told calciomercato.com a few days ago that Milan had told Lazio that they were very interested, but also that Juventus (whose director of sport, Fabio Paratici, is a long term admirer) are looking for a new winger.
Lazio are, however, adamant that nothing will happen for less than €30 million.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments