Milan-Kalinic, a deal is in place: he will arrive in Milano soon
16 August at 19:42Nikola Kalinic is set to join Milan as he will come in to replace Carlos Bacca who moved to Villarreal. A deal between Milan and Fiorentina was stalling but now things have unblocked themselves as the Croatian striker is set to arrive in Milano. Luca Antonelli won't finally be included in a deal as Milan will be dishing out around 25 million euros for Kalinic. He will be arriving between tonight and tomorrow morning as he will then undergo his medicals with the rossoneri club.
KALINIC MIGHT ARRIVE TONIGHT - According to Calciomercato.com sources, it is only a matter of hours before Kalinic becomes a Milan player as he might already arrive in Milano tonight. The soon to be ex-Fiorentina striker will sign a 4 year contract worth 3 million euros per season. According to Ansa, Kalinic has already emptied his locker at the "Franchi" as he will now be joining Montella's club.
