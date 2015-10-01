Milan-Kalinic live: an agreement is in place as the clubs are now negotiating the payment method

Milan have been very active so far this summer as Fassone and Mirabelli have acquired 10 new players to date : Musacchio, Kessie, Rodriguez, Borini, Calhanoglu, André Silva, Conti, Biglia, Bonucci and Antonio Donnarumma. Even so, Milan are still looking for a new striker as they are set to complete a deal for Kalinic. Vincenzo Montella loves the Croatian forward as Milan and Fiorentina are negotiating the last details before making the move official.



AN AGREEMENT IS IN PLACE BUT NOT ON THE PAYMENT METHOD - Nikola Kalinic' arrival in Milano might be pushed back a day or so. According to Calciomercato.com sources, Milan and Fiorentina have found an agreement which will see Kalinic transfer to Milan for 25 million euros. There are still a few details to be negotiated (like the payment methods for example). Both clubs have kept the contacts ongoing as they will try to close a deal early today. Even with the arrival of Kalinic, Milan's transfer market won't likely be closed just yet....