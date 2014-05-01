Milan, Galliani:"Closing? There are a lot of emotions, you can't cancel out 31 years"

EVERYONE OUT TO EAT - Milan coach Vincenzo Montella decided to invite the squad out for dinner. Adriano Galliani was also present , here is what he had to say on the latest Milan rumors: "Honda? He won't be leaving us now. He will stay until the end of the season. We have all agreed on this (the current management, the Chinese group and the player himself). Donnarumma's birthday? i will definitely wish him all the best tomorrow. Bacca? I am happy of his decision to stay with us. Deulofeu? He is an important player for the club. Closing? There are a lot of emotions, you can't cancel out 31 years ....".



As Calciomercato.com revealed earlier today, there have been contacts between Honda's agent and the Seattle Sounders in the MLS. The player will currently stay at Milan but then he will be free to sign for whatever club he wants in the summer. It is likely that Honda will play in the MLS come next season....



In other news, Keita Balde is very high on Milan's wishlist. According to Sky Sport, the new Milan ownership view Keita Balde as being their number one objective to reinforce their attack come summer time. Talks are ongoing with his entourage and if Keita does keep the same agent, then Milan will be in pole position for him next summer.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

