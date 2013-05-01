After having scored against the Rossoneri his eighth goal in the league, Atalanta’s right back of the class ‘94 Andrea Conti is ready to evaluate his future together with the club Nerazzurri and among the contenders there is the new Milan pair Fassone -Mirabelli. As part of the negotiation carried out and then concluded positively for Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, director Aldo Rossi dictated the availability of President Percassi to surrender to the outside back who has definitively consecrated himself under the guidance of Gasperini. No offer has been submitted, but there is a strong liking for one of the revelations of the championship that ends in two weeks.

REVOLUTION ON THE FLANKS - Movements and strategies to try to anticipate the competition of Inter and Napoli, who are sometimes interested in reinforcing their flanks with a perspective player and great dynamism. Milan has decided to renew a lot in view of the next season and one of the most reminiscent backs could be just that of the semi-finalists after reaching a starting point with Wolfsburg for Rodriguez, with De Sciglio far from intent to renew and always in the viewfinder Juventus. Meanwhile Antonelli and Vangioni, on the left have never enjoyed Montella's full confidence. Attention also to the situation of young Calabria, who is liked by Torino and Mihajlovic.