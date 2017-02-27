Reports from Spain suggest that AC Milan are putting contingencies in place if teenage goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma fails to sign a new deal at the club. Having turned 18 last weekend, the Italian international’s future remains uncertain as his agent, Mino Raiola, continues to state that he wants to sit down with the incoming new owners to listen to their long-term project for the Rossoneri before deciding whether his client will commit his future to the club.



Claudio Bravo is a player under scrutiny as he continues to struggle in the Premier League.

According to Fichajes.net however, Rossoneri chiefs are already putting plans in place should the youngster, who is being tracked by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, decide to continue his career elsewhere. The portal claims that Manchester City custodianis a player under scrutiny as he continues to struggle in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old Chilean, who joined the Citizens last summer as replacement to Joe Hart who is currently on-loan at Torino, has now lost his place in the starting XI to Willy Caballero after some lees than inspiring performances. Rumours coming out of the Premier League club are that the player is unhappy in England and wants to make a quick departure at the end of the season.