Reports in Italy state that AC Milan are set to continue their summer spending and one of the names that they are hoping to bring to the club is former striker. With the 35-year-old currently recovering from a cruciate knee ligament injury picked up in April whilst playing for Manchester United in the Europa League, Tuttosport claims that the Rossoneri are ready to pick the player up on a free-transfer.

Ibrahimovic has been training at Manchester United’s Carrington centre and the Red Devils have not ruled out offering him another contract should he make a full recovery. Milan boss Vincenzo Montella wants more firepower up-front and with the chase for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Diego Costa proving difficult, the former Italian striker is eyeing up a possible move for Zlatan.



Despite his age, a fantastic season at Old Trafford last term proved to the world that he was still deadly in front of goal, as Milan embark on a new era, he would certainly still represent a stellar signing for the club.