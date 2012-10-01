There’s been a development in the Luis Muriel case.

​Chased by Chelsea and Inter, the Colombian international is now being linked to AC Milan, since he spent Saint Valentine’s… with Carlos Bacca!

​According to

​Muriel, 25, is admittedly more of the profile that the Rossoneri and Coach Vincenzo Montella are looking for: unlike Bacca, he’s dynamic, helps around a lot and covers every blade of grass, though he can appear lackadaisical too.





The season has taken a very positive turn for the former Lecce and Udinese man, who has scored nine goals and provided three assists, netting three times since late January. Muriel has been the subject of transfer interest from Chelsea, whose Coach, Antonio Conte, is a big admirer.