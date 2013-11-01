Milan LIVE: Deulofeu has arrived at Malpensa, tomorrow he will undergo his medicals

19.25 - Deuofeu has arrived in Milano as his new adventure is set to begin. Milan will try to get his transfer as soon as possible as they would like him to make his debut for the club on Wednesday against Juventus in the Coppa Italia.



Gerard Deulofeu will arrive in Milan tonight as he will undergo his medicals tommorow morning at 8 AM at la Madonnina. Montella has to be pleased as Deulofeu will add some much needed options upfront. With Niang not in top shape and with Suso a bit tired, Milan really needed to add an offensive winger to it's roster.



It took a long time for the deal to be closed between both clubs but it is now a done deal as Deulofeu will be arriving at Milan on a dry loan (as Milan paid Everton 750 thousand euros).



