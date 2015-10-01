Milan, Galliani: 'Suso, Locatelli and Donnarumma were Berlusconi's intuitions.I want the Serie A in Doha too '

Juventus are set to take on AC Milan in Doha for the Italian Supercup title. Here is what Milan general manager Adriano Galliani had to say on the matter: " We are very happy and honored to be here in Doha to play the Italian Supercup final. This morning I saw the Aspire Center, it is really a beautiful thing to see. It will be a great game between the club who has won the most in Italy and the Italian club who has won the most in the World. It should be a great battle but I expect to see a lot of fair play between both clubs. Me and Marotta are good friends and we are happy to be able to play here. I want to thank Doha for all of what they are doing for football".



Galliani added : "Coppa Italia? It was a tight game that we did not deserve to lose but that's football. Let's hope we can get our revenge in the Italian Supercup. In the recent past, we faced Juve twice with both clubs getting a win each. Current Milan? You can't be young and have experience. We are happy with our squad as we wanted a young Italian team. Tomorrow we will likely play 7 or 8 Italians, probably seven but let's see. Suso,Locatelli and Donnarumma were all chosen by Silvio Berlusconi. He wants a young and Italian Milan and we are going in that direction. Doha final? Italian football needs to be well known. We have to bring our teams all around the world since visibility is very important. I would like us to even play a few Serie A games per season in Doha too".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)