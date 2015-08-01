A recent interview has thrown the Jesé Rodriguez situation right open.

Speaking to a Spanish newspaper, UD Las Palmas’ revealed that Milan, Roma and Premier League contenders Liverpool were all ready to spend big money to land the PSG flop.

“Jese Rodriguez wants to come to Las Palmas… Liverpool, Milan and Roma want Jese and are ready to pay what he earns. We cannot afford that salary”.

Jesé moved to PSG this summer for €25 million, but has completely failed to have an impact, or impress compatriot Unai Emery.

The former Real Madrid midfielder was supposed to provide competition for the likes of Angel Di Maria. Instead, both have flopped, with Jesé struggling to even gain any playing time whatsoever.

, Miguel Angel Ramirez claimed that the former Real Madrid academy product wanted to move to Las Palmas, but that the Liga side couldn't afford to compete for him.