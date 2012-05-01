Milan look at possible swap move for Udinese star
09 January at 18:45AC Milan could reportedly look to use Gustavo Gomez as bait to sign their Udinese midfield target Jakub Jankto, CalcioMercato have learnt.
Gomez has fallen out of favor at Milan this season and failed to establish himself as a regular since he joined from Lanus last summer under Vincenzo Montella. He has made just a single appearance in all competitions for the rossoneri this season and that too was a substitute appearance in the Europa League.
While there is no shortage of interest in the Paraguayan defender, Milan have reportedly offered Gomez to Udinese in a bid to sign Jakub Jankto. While Udinese president Manuel Gerolin has played down the rumors, but Milan seem have reportedly offered Udinese Gomez plus 8 million euros while the Czech Republic man's club value him at 25- 30 million euros.
Boca Juniors' loan bid for Gomez, as was revealed by CalcioMercato last week, was rejected because Milan want to sell him permanently and don't want to loan him out in January. Brazilian club Flamengo too are said to be interested in signing Gomez and could be willing to let talented youngster Lincoln leave for the rossoneri.
