Milan look to possible Calhanoglu sale

If reports are to be believed, AC Milan have received multiple offers from Turkish clubs for summer signing Hakan Calhanoglu.



The 23-year-old Calhanoglu, who joined the rossoneri from Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen, has failed to settle into life in Italy so far, scoring just once and assisting once this season. He has been sent off once and has not made any impact in the Serie A.



Reports from Corriere dello Sport suggest that Milan have received offers or enquiries from a host of clubs from Turkey, as they look to revive the career of the midfielder who was dubbed to be one of the best free-kick takers in the world before the disaster at San Siro.



It seems like an idea that Milan would not rule out, especially if the clubs are willing to pay the amount that Calhanoglu joined Milan for. With UEFA breathing down their necks regarding Financial Fair Play investigations, the rossoneri can’t afford any losses and could look at selling Calhanoglu in January for no less than 24 million euros.





Kaustubh Pandey