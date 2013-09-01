Reports from Premium Sport claim that the agent of Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne has been in discussions with AC Milan over a possible summer move to the San Siro. Rossoneri chief Fassone and sporting director Mirabelli want to know what the latest situation is with the 25-year-old Italian international, who is still to commit his future to his hometown club.



Talks on a new deal look to have stalled with issues over the player’s new salary demands and image rights proving to be a huge stumbling block. The player has many admirers across Europe with Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United as well as Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid monitoring the situation.



Insigne has been a sparkling form this season but concerns about his future were raised towards the end of last year when negotiations on a new contract broke down. Milan is also facing an uncertain future with the prospective sale of the club to Chinese consortium SES now in serious doubt. The Rossoneri were hoping the takeover was going to be in place before the end of this month so they could begin planning their transfer strategy for the summer.