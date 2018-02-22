Milan make fresh approach to sign Belotti
21 April at 08:30Reports from Italian daily TuttoSport suggest that Serie A giants AC Milan have made a fresh approach to sign Andrea Belotti in the last few days.
The 24-year-old Italian has been in impressive form since he joined Torino from Palermo in the summer of 2015. This season though, his goal tally has reduced and his progress has been hampered by injuries. He has scored nine times in the Serie A, appearing 27 times.
TuttSport report that Milan have, in the past few days, made a fresh attempt at signing Belotti by having made an offer in the region of 50 million euros plus a player in the form of talismanic youngster Patrick Cutrone.
While the rossoneri were after their man last summer too, but failed to sign him and ended up with Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic, they are still desperate to sign him and have offered him more money than what Torino give him.
TuttoSport later did report that Torino have firmly rejected the offer and Belotti's release clause of 100 million euros is applicable only to clubs from outside Italy.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
