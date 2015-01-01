Andrea Belotti is one of the most in-demand players on this summer’s transfer market and according to

Torino strikeris one of the most in-demand players on this summer’s transfer market and according to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com) Milan has become the latest club to be linked with his services.

With the 23-year-old having a release clause of €100M for any clubs outside of the peninsula, the journal states that the Rossoneri are ready to try to tempt Toro chief Urbano Cairo to part with his prize asset for around €60M plus ownership of two of Milan’s current first-team squad; midfielder Andrea Poli and French striker M’Baye Niang, currently on-loan at Watford.



These latest reports will also have alerted Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United who have both been heavily linked with the player despite their reluctance to meet the current asking price.



For his part, Belotti is keeping his cards close to his chest stating that he is happy at his current club but is flattered to have been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.