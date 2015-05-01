Milan and Manchester United target Keita isn’t going anywhere, is Lazio can be believed.

“There’s nothing tangible on Keita, he is and remains a Lazio player,” director of sport Igli Tare said in a recent press conference.

“The fact that people like him is only part of the game”.

Then again, Tare said that the club will only buy if it sells:

“I’m not commenting Coach Inzaghi’s words [he said he was ‘waiting for Inzaghi after the African Cup of Nations’], and I’m not naming names”

“There are still three more weeks to go and we’ll only sign players if anyone leaves”.

Keita has been one of this season's most impressive Lazio players, netting five Serie A goals.

Then again, he’s been on very bad terms with the Aquile for a while, recently leaving a Christmas dinner when president Lotito got up to deliver a speech.

Manchester United were also linked with him, with agent