Milan, meeting with Cagliari ongoing: the Storari-Gabriel swap is being discussed

Milan and Cagliari faced each-other yesterday at the San Siro in what was a very tight game as Milan eventually won the game thanks to a last-minute goal from Colombian forward Carlos Bacca. With the win, Milan stay in fifth place in the Italian Serie A but they do have a game in hand on most of their direct rivals.



Today, both clubs are meeting each-other in a restaurant (close to Castello Sforzesco in Milan) for dinner and to discuss about the Storari-Gabriel swap. Adriano Galliani, Rocco Maiorino, Massimo Giulini and Stefano Capozucca are all present. The main topic will be the goalkeeper swap deal as Cagliari would like to get Gabriel in return for Storari. A deal seemed close to being done but then rumors have emerged that Milan have had some second thoughts on Storari.



Calciomercato.com' Daniele Longo is present as we will keep you up to date on the situation.

