Milan, a meeting with Deulofeu's entourage occured: the latest

Yesterday, Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli had numerous meetings with players agents at Casa Milan. Other than the meeting with Ricardo Rodriguez and Luiz Gustavo's agent, Milan also met up with Fabio Parisi. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, his presence wasn't only related to the Ricardo Rodriguez and the Luiz Gustavo talks but it also had something to do with Gerard Deulofeu. In fact, Parisi is one of Deulofeu's top intermediary as his future remains in doubt. The player is on loan from Everton but Barcelona have an option to buy him back.

CONTI'S AGENTS LIKES MILAN - Andrea Conti is having a great season for Atalanta as he scored 7 goals for his club. His agent Mario Giuffredi spoke to Milannews.it, here is what he had to say: " Milan have not contacted me but I know that Mirabelli likes him a lot. Can he be included in a Kessie deal? Maybe, it it up to Atalanta and Milan. We are looking around as we remain in contact with Atalanta. Milan is Milan, they are a very desirable team but they haven't contacted us. I think that it is normal for a player to want to go and play for Milan. If Milan do come with an offer then we will listen to it ".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)