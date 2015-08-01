Milan, the latest on the transfer market: meeting with Sevilla for Vangioni and Rodrigo Ely. As for Deulofeu...

Milan are currently playing very well under coach Vincenzo Montella. They are coming off an impressive Italian Supercup win over Juventus as they are now gearing up for the second half of the Italian Serie A season. Because the team is playing so well, there won't be many changes in January. Milan TV have given a few updates concerning potential upcoming Milan moves, here is the latest :



POTENTIAL ARRIVALS :Simone Zaza is not a target for Milan as Berlusconi's club have their eyes set on Deulofeu of Everton. At the moment, Everton are down a few players which means that a deal for Deulofeu is currently blocked.



POTENTIAL DEPARTURES : Milan and Sevilla will have telephone discussions concerning Lionel Vangioni and Rodrigo Ely. Both players aren't in Montella's plans as Sevilla have interest. Vangioni has attracted the interest of Sampaoli but also from a few Ligue 1 teams. Sevilla seem to be in pole position at the moment. Something is moving as Milan will first need to sell before they can then buy....



Milan are set to take on Cagliari at the San Siro this coming Sunday in the Italian Serie A.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)