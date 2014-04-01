Today was the first press conference as a Milan player for Lucas Biglia, two days before his big ex-challenge at Stadio Olimpico against Lazio. The Argentinian midfielder, back from his commitments with the national team, has faced several topics, starting with the goals of his new team and his past.

"I am happy to return to Rome and play against Lazio. What I regret is that they have not been able to win many trophies. That is why I chose an ambitious project like Milan's. I'm here to work, to improve, to bring the team to the top of all the competitions.”

“I'm fine, I recovered from the injury. I am ready to be available to the coach. Here, as in Argentina, there are strong strikers and I will work my hardest to make them the best. When I came here and had the opportunity to meet a great Milan champion of the past such as Gattuso, my first thought was immediately for me to get to work to bring the team back to those levels."