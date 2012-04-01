Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia has given his backing to new Inter signing Lautaro Martinez.



The young Argentine striker is set to arrive in Italy in the summer and Biglia told Fox SportsRadio, that the Nerazzurri have got themselves a top quality player.



“Lautaro can play for Argentina, I’m convinced about that,” said Biglia “He has great quality.”



“I see a player who has his feet on the ground despite still being young and now it seems that he will be going to Inter. I think this will be a great move for him.”





Naturally, the Nerazzurri will be hoping for better success with Martinez than they got with Brazilian striker Gabigol, who today told Premuim Sport that he was never given a chance at the club after his much publicised arrival back in the summer of 2016.

Matinez’s cuurent club, Racing Avellanada, are hoping that he will stay until the end of their season which will be in December.