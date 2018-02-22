Milan midfielder suffers fractured vertebrae

The results of the tests that Lucas Biglia underwent following a back injury suffered yesterday during Milan-Benevento have arrived. The news is certainly not positive for the Rossoneri and for Rino Gattuso.



Here is the official statement of the club: "AC Milan announces that Lucas Biglia, following a clash during Milan-Benevento on Saturday night at San Siro, reported a strong lumbar spine trauma The player has undergone tests that have highlighted the fracture the first two lumbar vertebrae, and a detailed prognosis can be formulated in the next few days. "



Season and World Cup at risk - In the coming days, therefore, the recovery times and the path that the Argentine will have to follow will be clearer. It appears there is a strong risk that Biglia’s season will come to an early end and, as a result, he will miss also the Italian Cup final against Juventus scheduled for May 9th and, in the worst case scenario, the World Cup with Argentina.

