Milan, Mirabelli and Fassone present at the 'Gladbach-Fiorentina game: the objectives

According to Sky, Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone are both present for the Borussia Monchengladbach versus Fiorentina game in the Europa League. They were both present at the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal game in the Champions league as they will now view a Europa league game too.



THE TARGETS - Mirabelli and Fassone are scouting a lot of players for next season as they have their eyes on a few players of both clubs. From Borussia Monchengladbach, they will have their eyes on Mahmoud Dahoud and Christoph Kramer as both players have been linked to Milan for some time now. They will also have a close look at Federico Bernardeschi of Fiorentina as he has been attracting the interest of many big clubs. Milan Badelj is another player that Milan like a lot as he will also be closely scouted.



As the ownership change is inching closer, Fassone and Mirabelli are working to make Milan competitive again.