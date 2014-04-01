Milan, Mirabelli: 'Donnarumma wants to stay, our ownership have big plans. On Aubameyang...'

Massimiliano Mirabelli spoke to Sky Sport about Milan after their game against Empoli, here is what he had to say: "Today's loss? Well it won't change the way we have been working. I really believed we were going to get a different score and I believe that the players gave it their all. Even so, we are going to have to start being more clinical against these smaller clubs. Today we started to play in the last 20 minutes only which is too late. We are a young team and I think that this game could serve us well".



DONNARUMMA - " We have had talks over the past week with his agents which is normal. We also had talks with Gigio and we asked him if he wanted to stay at Milan. He responded in an affermative matter that he is happy here and he wants to keep playing for Milan. It is now up to us to find an agreement with his agents".



AUBAMEYANG SCOUTING WITH MONTELLA - " Everyone has his own job. It has been years now that I have been scouting many different players from one stadium to another. Montella knew that I was going to go to Montecarlo and suddenly he appeared in my car....!".



MILAN'S BRAND - " I think our brand is still very strong as we are one of the clubs who has the most international titles in the world alongside Real Madrid. Milan is still Milan even if the club has struggled of late. Mercato? We want to finish this season well first. We have a very young team with many great players. We don't want to make too many changes but if we can improve certain areas then we will do so. These last few games will be important as we want to qualify for a European position".



TRANSFER MARKET - " We want to improve our team and yes our new ownership have already given us their availability to invest. The new ownership aren't here just for the sake of things, they have important plans going forward. We know that we will need time and that we are not magicians but we have clear plans".



GALLIANI - " Galliani and Berlusconi are a big part of Milan. I saluted him today and we were all very happy that he came to see us at the stadium. We want him to return for sure in the near future ".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)