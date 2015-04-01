Milan, Mirabelli: 'Here is when the striker will arrive ...'
10 August at 09:00Milan have been one of the most active teams on the summer transfer window as they signed 10 new players up to now (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini, André Silva) and they aren't done just yet. Fassone and Mirabelli stated that Milan were still looking for a striker as they have been following many different candidates of late.
Here is what Massimiliano Mirabelli had to say on the matter yesterday in an interview with Premium Sport (after Milan's friendly game against Betis) : " Idol of the fans? I don't think that I am an idol, it is the players that have to become idols of the fans. Even if it was super hot today, I felt the enthusiasm. I wasn't very pleased about the result but we did well. We hope to give the fans another little surprise in the last 10 days of the transfer market. We are looking for a striker and we want to choose correctly. We are evaluating many different names at the moment but we are being patient. We want to find the best solution for us ....".
Milan have been linked to Aubameyang, Kalinic, Diego Costa, Ibrahimovic and Radamel Falcao. It now remains to be seen who they go for....
Go to comments