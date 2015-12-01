Milan, Mirabelli: "Ibra? Never say never..."
05 August at 19:32Milan have been one of the most active teams in Europe during this summer's transfer window. They have already signed 10 new players (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini, Silva) as Fassone and Mirabelli now want to find a striker. Here is what Massimiliano Mirabelli had to say about Zlatan Ibrahimovic in an interview with Sport Mediaset : " You can never say never. It is possible for ex-Milan players to return to the club yes but I am not talking about Ibrahimovic, this isn't the case. We are evaluating many options as we will then make our moves after August 15th".
Milan are now thinking about it. Even if they do sign Ibrahimovic, this might not exclude the possibility of another striker arriving too. They have been rumored to be after Kalinic, Falcao, Diego Costa and Aubameyang as well. A return to Manchester might still be on the cards for Zlatan Ibrahimovic ....
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
Go to comments