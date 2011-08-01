Exclusive AC Milan: Mirabelli is already focused on January, here are his objectives

The transfer market is now fully closed as AC Milan stole the show in Italy. In the end, they sign 11 new players (including the likes of Bonucci,Biglia, Conti, Rodriguez, Kessie, Calhanoglu, André Silva and Kalinic) as they also renewed Gigio Donnarumma's contract during the summer. The Milan roster seems very solid as there might be missing an alternative to Kessie in the midfield and perhaps also an offensive winger if Montella is to use the 4-3-3 continuously. Mirabelli has taken a few days off as he will then focus on the January transfer window (to keep adding depth to his team).



JANKTO AND MILAN - Jakub Jankto was on Milan's radar on August 31st but in the end Udinese did not want to sell him. It will take at least 20-25 million euros to get him as Mirabelli is very high on him. He could be a real candidate for Milan in a few months from now as Milan will surely make another attempt for him in January.



DUNCAN THE PLAN B - If Milan can't get Jankto then Duncan would be their plan B for the midfield. He suffered a few injuries last season as he wouldn't cost all that much. Milan and Sassuolo had talks concerning Duncan during the summer as he is on Milan's radar sources tell Calciomercato.com.



DEMIRBAY?... - Kerem Demirbay is a player that is also very high on Mirabelli's wish-list. The Milan scouts have watched him on numerous occasions as he is very versatile. He could be a perfect solution for Milan as he might soon become another Bundesliga player to join AC Milan (after Ricardo Rodriguez and Hakan Calhanoglu).



By Daniele Longo, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro