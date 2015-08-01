An unstoppable Milan. While Musacchio's has his medical visits today, the Rossoneri leadership on is working on so many fronts. The latest news announced by Sky Sport is the mission of Fassone and Mirabelli in Rome. A blitz in the capital linked to negotiations for two key players with Lazio: the Rossoneri duo has a meeting scheduled with Lazio president Claudio Lotito to discuss both Keita Baldé and Lucas Biglia.

DOUBLE GOAL - Both at contract expiration in 2018, Keita is Mirabelli’s choice for the attack but Juventus is pushing for the player as well. Approaching the deal with Lazio could be the right move to re-enter the race for the Senegalese player. Central midfielder Biglia could enter negotiations, as he would be a perfect contrast to Kessie's physicality. Lazio has long been holding renewal talks with his agent, but Milan has entered the fray. And today's meeting can bring another, double-accelerated swoop.