Montella makes surprising statement on Milan's penalty kick takers

Milan's coach Vincenzo Montella spoke to Radio Rai after Milan's 2-0 win versus Spal, here is what he had to say: " We played a good game and we held the ball well at the end of the game. I am verry happy that we got a clean-sheet too. We have to be more consistant on 90 minutes. Kessie is incredible, he is super intelligent. We will now face Sampdoria who are well organized and they have a very good coach".



He then added to Mediaset Premium: " 3-5-2? In this moment of time, this is the formation that gives me the best guarantees. I liked the team a lot but I know that we can still improve a lot too. We wanted to start this season off strong which we have even if we knew it wasn't going to be easy considering all the new faces. I feel like we are pretty compact. PK takers? Every game it might change, we don't want to have an official penalty kick taker. André Silva? I am happy with his game, he kept trying hard all game long. Suso, Calhanoglu and Bonaventura on the field all at once? Yes it could happen...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)