Milan, Montella: 'Donnarumma? He loves Milan. On Bacca...'

Milan coach Vincenzo Montella spoke to Premium Sport after tonight's Lazio-Milan (1-1) game, here is what he had to say on the matter: " Lazio played a good game they probably created more chances, but it happened to me many times where my team dominated a game but did not win that game. We really gave it our all and I could not of asked more from my players. We put in a lot of energy and we could've even scored again towards the end of the game".



FALSE 9 - " Deulofeu and Ocampos have just recently arrived so it's hard to evaluate but I liked what I saw. Sosa? He did very well and changed the game for us. He is starting to find his feet".



DONNARUMMA - " We have to wait for him to reach 18 years old then I think Milan will renew his deal. He loves Milan and I am so happy to have him. PK? Gigio's reaction was a little over done but it happens".



ABATE - " PK on Abate? I don't want to comment this ....".



PERFORMANCE - " I really liked our attitude and that's very important. We might've had better games but I really liked our spirit".



BACCA - " He wanted us to win. I had to use my final switch on Poli but he was all smiles in the locker-room after the game. Bacca played against Bologna but he still needs to find his top gear".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)