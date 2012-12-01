Milan, Montella: 'Great spirit. Deulofeu is incredible he is like Mertens. He can play the false 9 position'

Vincenzo Montella spoke to the press after Milan's incredible win versus Bologna (down two men), here is what he had to say : "There are moments in a season where you have to really fight hard, today we did so. We showed that we have great spirit. Deulofeu? He is amazing, he took on Bologna's defence by himself. Poli did an amazing job too today, he was a difference maker. He might not have the same talent as others but every time that he comes on the pitch, he gives it his all. I hope this win turns our season around and gives us some extra hope. Bacca? We are a united group. We really played the right way tonight even down two men. Referees? I don't even want to got there tonight. Deulofeu like Mertens? Deulofeu reminds me of Mertens but he is a little bit different. Gerard can play the false 9 position indeed ".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)