

The future of Milan coach Vincenzo Montella remains uncertain. Despite managing to put the Rossoneri back on an even keel since arriving at the club last summer, Corriere della Sera writes that results obtained between now and the end of the season will be crucial in deciding the 42-year-old’s fate.

With the future of the club still uncertain as the potential sale to Chinese consortium Sino-Europe Sports gets delayed for at least another month, it looks as though it’s unlikely the club will claim one of the three Champions League places on offer.



Despite this, Montella’s brief at the start of the campaign was to at least qualify for European competition next season and the club remains just three points behind Lazio who currently reside in the final Europa League berth.



The fact that the Rossoneri sit just a point behind city rivals Inter and could still finish the campaign above the Nerazzurri, could also have a huge impact on Montella’s future.